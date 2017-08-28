'Game of Thrones' gets the rock musical parody it needs

Already a hit in California, "Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical" is bringing dancing direwolves and incestuous love to off-Broadway.

Between the dragons and ice zombies and all that sex, “Game of Thrones” usually lives up to its fantasy epic reputation. Which is great when it comes to dragons, but not so fun when everyone is taking themselves far too seriously.

That makes it perfect for parody, which a California troupe called Theater Is Coming has done with “Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical.” The unauthorized adaptation of the HBO show features 13 original songs that hark back to a simple time in Westeros: Season 1, when Ned Stark still had his head (#gonetoosoon) and Arya hadn’t fully embraced her ambitions as a vengeful assassin.

The production is a 100-minute journey (with intermission) through Westeros starring the Stark patriarch “as he battles tap dancing direwolves, an evil inbred prince and a smattering of other characters too hot and raunchy for network television.” Along the way, they'll sing and dance to tracks like "You Can't Kill Me," "All Men Must Die" and "Let's Go to War." There’s even a chance Ned will survive this time around!

The (hopefully merciful) creative team is led by Steven Christopher Parker and Steven Brandon, whose previous credits include parodies of “Lost” and “Once Upon a Time,” so you know they have experience wrangling a lot of characters and plotlines.

Performances will take place Oct. 10-29 at the Jerry Orbach Theatre. Tickets are $63 and available now through Ticketmaster.

Not convinced that maybe some tap dancing will make Joffrey tolerable? Check out the preview: