Madonna birthday party and more things to do in NYC

FOOD

Battle of the Burger

Who’s got time to hit up all the amazing burgers in town. You do, and you can help crown the winner at the Battle of the Burger. Sample contenders like Umami Burger, Black Tap Craft, 5 Napkin Burger and Ted’s Montana Grill while sipping complimentary Budweiser. Then throw in your vote and enjoy Top 40 tunes by Go Go Gadget and DJ Jeronimo. Official judges will also choose a favorite. Aug. 10, 5:30-7:30 & 8:30-10:30 p.m., Pier 26, Between Hubert St. and North Moore St., $45-$50, timeout.com

ARTS

“The Terms of My Surrender”

Michael Moore is known for his controversial documentaries, but he’s taking his screeds against the system to the stage this summer with President Trump in his sights. In his Broadway debut, Moore discusses what led to our country nominating this particular politician and what we’re supposed to do about it now, merging all-new and eerily prescient material from 2016 in “The Terms of My Surrender,” which starts a 12-week run on Thursday. Aug. 10-Oct. 22, Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St., $29-$149, michaelmooreonbroadway.com

INTERACTIVE

“Confidential”

If you like the choose-your-own-adventure thrill of interactive theater and the competitive nature of escape-the-room games, you’ll enjoy combining both in “Confidential.” Each Thursday you’re invited to dress in your James Bond finest to seduce and deduce your way through a maze of clues and intrigue to solve a mystery, with storylines changing weekly. Players start out with a complimentary drink and receive a dossier; winners receive $100 and a bottle of champagne. Opens Aug. 10, Thursdays at 8 p.m., Delilah, 155 Rivington, free with RSVP, confidentialthegame.com

FOOD

Specialty Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting

Essex Street Market’s newest vendor, Essex Olive & Spice House, wants to expand your mind about the possibilities of oil and vinegar. Sample 12 infused olive oils (from blood orange to white truffle) and six infused vinegars (from coconut to vanilla fig) hailing from places like Morocco, Italy and Spain. Tasters also get to take away samples. Aug. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Essex Street Market, 120 Essex St., $5, essexstreetmarket.com

DRINKS

Total Gowanus Immersion

Brooklyn Based and Brooklyn Brewery continue their summer series of walking tours that invite New Yorkers to explore new neighborhoods and sample local beers at the same time with the Total Gowanus Immersion. Participants meet at Parklife first to pick up passes for beers from bars like Mission Dolores and Threes Brewing, which are also good for discounts to local shops. They can also include lunch at Dinosaur BBQ, Taqueria el Atoradero, the Roof at Whole Foods or Pig Beach. Aug. 12, noon-6 p.m., various locations, Brooklyn, $15-$25, brooklynbrewery.com

PARTY

Madonnathon

We all know that Madge doesn’t age, but she still gets a birthday bash each year at Brooklyn Bowl, which hosts the pop icon’s largest birthday tribute party in the world. Madonnathon features performances of the superstar’s hits live all night with additional tunes from her vast catalog spun by DJ Chauncey D. Guests are encouraged to dress on theme, with a prize for Best Dressed, and can touch up there at the makeover booth. Aug. 12, 8 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, $15-$18, brooklynbowl.com

DRINKS

Tap+Cork: Brooklyn Beer & Wine Fest

Sip your way across New York’s best breweries and wineries in one place, with access to over 60 craft beers and artisanal wines at Tap+Cork. Your admission gets you tickets to spend on the samples of your choosing, and you can purchase more tickets onsite to try more of the diverse suds and vinos. There will also be bites to balance your booze, plus DJs playing throughout the day, with dancing encouraged. Aug. 12, 2-8 p.m., Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton St., Brooklyn, $30-$60, tapcorknyc.com

SUMMER

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

A fleet of dramatic and graceful dragon (boats) will glide along on the East River during the annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival. The race may be the main centerpiece of the affair, with 120 teams participating, but the celebration extends onshore with a parade, live kung fu and drum performances, folk art displays and traditional foods from China, Mexico and Peru. Aug. 12-13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Flushing Meadows Park, Queens, free, hkdbf-ny.org

DANCE

Battery Dance Festival

Lower Manhattan is about to get a little more magical as professional dancers come together to take part in the city’s longest-running free dance festival along New York Harbor. The Battery Dance Festival, going strong for over three decades, takes place all along the waterfront with public performances choreographed by the likes of Michelle Dorrance, Paul Taylor and Elizabeth Streb, alongside emerging talents. The fest concludes Aug. 19 with a champagne reception at the Schimmel Center (free with RSVP). Aug. 13-18, various locations, Battery Park, free, batterydance.org

FILM

Hester Street Fair + HBO Bryant Park Film Festival

On Monday, the HBO Bryant Park Film Festival (now in its 25th year) continues its summer of free screenings with Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest.” But hours before the sun goes down and the mystery unfolds, the event will already be getting started in partnership with the Hester Street Fair. Browse vendors selling jewelry and homewares, then grab a bite (like dinner from Lobster and Beer followed by dessert from Taiyaki NYC) before the show. Aug. 14, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Free, bryantpark.org