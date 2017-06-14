Mermaid Parade, 'Breakfast Club' on a roof and more things to do in NYC

FILM

Pizza-Wine-Movie Night: “Breakfast Club”

Summer means watching movies under the stars, and one of the best ways to do that is up on a roof. One great contender is Rooftop Reds because, guess what, you’re at a screening on a winery — and that means it’s Pizza-Wine-Movie Night. In addition to your glass of vino, you’ll get two slices from Il Porto Pizzeria while kicking back with “The Breakfast Club,” continuing this month’s ‘80s theme, which includes “Ghostbusters” on June 29. June 15, 7-11 p.m., Rooftop Reds, 299 Sands St. #299, Brooklyn, $32.94, rooftopreds.com

MUSIC

SummerStage: Elvis Costello and the Imposters

The summer-long music festival in NYC’s parks is in full swing, with over 100 performances lined across all five boroughs. This Thursday, Elvis Costello and the Imposters play in Central Park as part of their current national tour highlighting the legendary musician’s 1982 album, “Imperial Bedroom.” Most of the series is free to attend, but this benefit concert raises funds for the CityParks Foundation, which makes SummerStage a reality each year (and much, much more). June 15, 6:30-10 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, Fifth Ave. at 69th St., $55, summerstage.org

ARTS

Zine & Self Published Photobook Fair

What the mainstream isn’t ready for lives at this self-published fair. This year’s theme is “Rock Paper Scissors and a Three Armed Shovel” — it’s a mouthful, but this particular mouthful contains black and queer voices that have historically been overlooked. The event features over 100 print pieces and art installations, like bins of thematic submitted photos. It kicks off with an opening night reception on Friday, 6-8 p.m. June 16-18, Baxter St. at CCNY, 126 Baxter St., free, baxterst.org

ART

River to River Festival

This entirely free art series brings more than 100 dance, theater and musical performances at 31 locations in Lower Manhattan. Noteworthy productions include “A Marvelous Order,” a multimedia opera; “Black Gotham Experience,” an interactive project about the African diaspora; and “Harbored,” a site-specific immigration piece, plus dance, music, theater, gallery shows and more. Through June 25, multiple locations, free, rivertorivernyc.com

PARTY

The Biggest ‘90s Party Ever

NYC hosts plenty of parties dedicated to the era of boy bands, girl groups and alt rockers, so the Biggest ‘90s Party Ever is going to have a lot to live up to this Thursday. DJ Printz and Jabari will spin your guilty pleasure tunes all night long, and you’re encouraged to dress up in your kitschiest late 20th century garb. So those chokers you bought in a burst of nostalgia last month are, like, totally justified now. June 15, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St., $28.99-$50, highlineballroom.com

INTERACTIVE

ProactivMD Pop-Up

Ever fall asleep in front of the TV and dream you’re inside one of those late-night infomercials? Get that surreal experience at Proactiv’s bubble room. This “pop-up” (get it?!) will feature tons of bubble wrap so you can fulfill the urge to pop something that’s not on your face (just say no, guys) and a room of balloons you can pop to win prizes. On-theme snacks include soda pop, popcorn, Pop Rocks and Ring Pops, plus meet-and-greets with Proactiv spokeswoman Olivia Munn. June 16, 12:30-7 p.m., The Hole, 312 Bowery, free, proactiv.com

FOOD

Donutfest

Life’s too short not to eat doughnuts. Get your pastry worship in this weekend at Donutfest by tasting competing samples from the likes of Forbidden Donuts, Schnackenberg's Luncheonette and 2016’s Best Donut winner, Glaze Donuts. Wash it all down with a complimentary iced coffee cocktails from Kahlua & Bluestone Lane and tunes by DJ Jeronimo. June 17, noon-6:30 p.m., Marquee, 289 10th Ave., $29-$32, donutfest.com

SUMMER

Coney Island Mermaid Parade

This party by the sea brings Coney Island’s most colorful characters marching down Surf Avenue this weekend. Created by artists, the feisty annual affair draws wannabe sea creatures from all over the world. You can don your ocean-inspired garb and join the festivities for $30. Heading up the undersea-themed celebration this year are music legends Queen Mermaid Debbie Harry and King Neptune Chris Stein of Blondie. June 17, 1 p.m., From W. 21st St. and Surf Ave., free, mermaidparade.com

BURLESQUE

Broadway Bares

See some of stage’s best dancers perform with a little less costuming during Broadway Bares, an annual burlesque cabaret where impossibly fit performers from your favorite shows take off their clothes for charity. Say what you will about the night’s theme, Sexy Students — a lot can be forgiven in the name of benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. There are two performances in one night, so if you’re feeling generous, frisky, or both, you can even see them strip down twice. June 18, 9:30 p.m. & midnight, Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St., $90-$295, broadwaybares.com

ARTS

“Seeing You”

The new limited-run immersive theater piece from one of the minds behind “Sleep No More” and “Queen of the Night” opens June 21. The site-specific show, staged under the High Line, takes audiences into WWII through one group’s eyes, finding themselves in on the action — and anxiety. Filled with seductive choreography, “Seeing You” puts audiences in touch with the real uncertainty and fear of a wartime that might only theoretically be in the past. June 21-Aug. 31, Under the High Line, 450 W. 14th St., $80-$100, seeingyou.nyc