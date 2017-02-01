It appears that former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama seem to be doing just fine as ordinary citizens.

A video has surfaced showing the couple taking a lovely stroll along a beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The Obamas have been on vacation since last week and it appears that they are enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation.

According to TMZ and Elite Daily, the pair have been spending their time in the Caribbean with British billionaire and entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Barack Obama was seen dressed casually with his cap to the back, while Michelle looked like she was ready for the beach.

The last time most of us saw former President Obama and his wife Michelle was in Washington D.C. at the inauguration of President Donald Trump. It’s great to see them in good spirits and living life.