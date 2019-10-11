$1.5. million available through state's farm-to-table program - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There is $1.5 million available for eligible school districts to help support the Farm-to-School programs across the state.

The Farm-to-School program helps support schools increase purchase for locally produced and grown food for school meals. One of the benefits of this program is that it allows New York’s farmers and economic benefits.

This program is part of the Governor’s No Student Goes Hungry initiative.

Governor Cuomo said in a press release that, “We know that serving our children healthy, local meals means they are better, more productive students and that they are more likely to continue eating healthier foods as they get older,”

Gov. Cuomo added, “Programs like Farm-to-School and our No Student Goes Hungry initiative are making a difference in not only providing nutritious food choices to our students but also helping to support our farmers. I look forward to seeing this momentum continue in even more districts across the state.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul shared the fifth round of the Farm-to-School program. The round five applications for the Farm-to-School Program includes kindergarten through 12th-grade school food authorities. Charter schools, public schools, not-for-profit schools, and more. All entities participating in the Summer Food Service Program, School Lunch Program, and the School Breakfast Program. All not-for-profit organizations working with school food offices and eligible schools are also welcome to apply.

When it comes to grants, schools can apply for funding up to $100,000 per project. According to a press release, here are some things the grant funding can support:

• Employing a local or regional farm-to-school coordinator;

• Training of food service staff to increase knowledge of local procurement and preparation of locally produced food;

• Purchase of equipment needed to increase capacity of school kitchen and food service staff to prepare and serve locally produced food; and

• Capital improvements to support the transport and/or storage of locally produced food.

Since the initial launch of this New York’s Farm-to-School Program in 2015, over $4 million were committed to support the Farm-to-School projects throughout New York State.

Any applications to the Farm-to-School Program are required to register and apply via Grants Gateway. All proposals must be received by November 7, by 4 p.m.