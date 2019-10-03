Atlantia seeking radical revision of Alitalia rescue plan: source - Metro US

FILE PHOTO: Passengers board an Alitalia airplane at the Cagliari airport, Italy, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) – Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has asked the country’s industry ministry to radically revise the rescue plan for Alitalia if negotiations to salvage the ailing carrier are to go on, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source was confirming a report in Thursday’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Atlantia is part of a group of investors led by Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato behind a possible rescue of the loss-making airline which also include Delta Air Lines .

Delta has agreed to increase its investment in Alitalia to 120 million euros, giving the U.S. airline a stake of 12%, up from an initial 10%, Corriere della Sera added in the report.

