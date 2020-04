FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada on Monday said it mistakenly published data from a quarterly business outlook survey on its website nine minutes early.

“The Bank regrets this error and is initiating a review of its publication process,” Canada’s central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa)