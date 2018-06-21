What is the Optavia diet and should you try it to lose weight?

Food Network star Buddy Valastro might make some scrumptious desserts on Cake Boss, but he’s not taste tasting his own products anymore. The New Jersey-based baker revealed his significant weight loss in an Instagram post — and he has the Optavia diet to thank.

"A lot of people have been asking me how I’ve slimmed down lately so I just wanted to share that I’ve used the Optavia program," Valastro wrote in the caption. "Im (sic) not being paid to say this and it should be noted that I think everybody is different and you should do whatever suits you but this is what I’m doing and I’m very happy with the results so far!"

Should you follow Valastro’s lead on the Optavia diet?

What is the Optavia diet?

If you’ve heard of Medifast, then you’re already familiar with the basis of the Optavia diet.

The Optavia diet is based around eating several meals a day — called "fuelings" — that are supposed to keep you full and help reduce weight.

"Our approach to health is radically different," the company writes on its website. "We believe Optimal Health and wellbeing is about what's added to your life, not what's subtracted from the scale. These habits add to your quality of life by getting your mind and body working together to work for you."

There are three different Optiva diet programs you can follow, depending on your goals:

5&1 Plan. On this Optavia diet, you eat five Optavia fuelings (that you get directly from Optavia) and a "lean and green" meal of protein and vegetables.

4&2&1 Plan. With this Optavia diet, you get two lean and green meals, four fuelings and one "healthy snack."

3&3 Plan. This Optavia diet revolves around around three fuelings and three lean and green meals a day.

The Optavia diet meals are comprised of "60 convenient, nutritionally interchangeable, scientifically-designed fuelings," according to the company. These pre-packaged meals include options for macaroni and cheese, brownies, pancakes and more.

Is the Optavia the same as Medifast?

Optavia is the new name for Medifast’s Take Shape For Life program. So, yes it’s a subsidiary of Medifast.

The difference between Medifast and Optavia is that the Optavia diet includes access to a coach with the program. The coaches are independent retailers who are there to help achieve goals, but also make a commission off the sales of products.

How much does the Optavia diet cost?

The Optavia diet cost depends on the program you choose. The kits range from about $350 to $450, according to the website — a monthly charge. You’ll also have to purchase additional food for snacks and lean and green meals.

Does Optavia work?

Like all diets, the Optavia diet can help you lose weight while you follow it.

"When you know what optimal nutrition looks like, healthy eating becomes second nature," the company writes on its website.

It’s obviously working for the Cake Boss, but know you can achieve the same results with making your own meals and snacks — for far less than $350 or $450 per month.