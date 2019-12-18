E-bike bandits wanted for 22 robberies - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a pair of e-bike bandits who are wanted in connection to 22 New York City robberies.

NYPD tweeted a video of one of the robberies, saying, “ WANTED for a Robbery Pattern in the vicinity of @Bronx @Manhattan in the Month of December Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are ? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall”

The New York Post reported robbers are targeting food delivery workers and snatching their bikes.

The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 3 around 11 p.m. In that incident, a 24-year-old delivery worker was unlocking his bike after finishing a delivery on West 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

The delivery man was thrown off his bike and sprayed with an unknown chemical, police said, and the bandits got away with his bike.

It was reported that the other 21 robberies that occurred between Sept. 13 and Dec. 3. Each incident involves a pair of suspects who separated from each other, then pepper-sprayed their victims before stealing their bikes.

In each incident, the suspect got away with the bikes, and a lot of them were e-bikes, according to The Post.

No victims were seriously injured.