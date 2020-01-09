EDF plans subsidy-free British onshore wind farm - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LONDON (Reuters) – EDF Renewables plans to build a 110 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Britain, capable of providing power to about 66,000 homes, it said on Thursday.

Britain last year became the first G7 country to commit to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, which will require an increase in renewable power generation.

“Onshore wind is now one of the cheapest ways of generating renewable or low-carbon energy, and Garn Fach (wind farm in Wales, Britain) will be developed without the need for public subsidy,” said French utility EDF’s renewables arm.

EDF Renewables will begin a feasibility study before submitting a planning application at the end of 2020.

The business already owns and operates two onshore wind farms in Wales, with a combined capacity of almost 25 MW.

Britain’s largest onshore wind farm is Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power’s Whitelee in Scotland, which hosts 215 turbines capable of generating a combined 539 MW of electricity.

