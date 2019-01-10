It's finally here! Boston Calling organizers have announced the lineup for the 10th edition of the fan-favorite music festival ahead of its return this spring. Here's everything you need to know about Boston Calling 2019.

Boston Calling 2019: Who are the headliners?

After scoring Eminem, Jack White and The Killers as headliners for last year's fest, Boston Calling is back with another stacked lineup of A-list performers. Boston Calling 2019 will be headlined by a trio of prominent acts, including rapper Travis Scott.

Following their headling performance at Coachella 2019 this spring, Australian rock group Tame Impala will ship up to the Hub to perform at Boston Calling 2019. The band previously played the music festival during the spring 2015 edition. Twenty One Pilots is also set to headline this year, which will mark the group's return to the show for the first time in five years after playing the fall 2014 edition.

Boston Calling 2019 lineup: Full list of performers

The rest of the lineup for this year's fest is pretty impressive as well, featuring a number of returning favorites.

Some of the highlights for the 10th edition of Boston Calling include Odesza, who played the 2016 show; Hozier, who's back after performing at the fall 2015 fest; Janelle Monáe, who's returning after playing the 2016 edition; and Brandi Carlile, who last performed at Boston Calling in 2017. Notable first-time Boston Calling performers include local rockers Guster, rapper Logic, the band Greta Van Fleet, plus Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

In recent years, the annual festivities has also featured a comedy and entertainment stage to go along with all the great music, such as the Natalie Portman-curated film fest at last year's show. This time around, Boston Calling is going pretty heavy with Saturday Night Live stars and alums for its arena stage, as Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, current cast member Melissa Villaseñor and former SNL star Fred Armisen are all set to perform. Fellow SNL alum and Massachusetts native Jenny Slate, who was set to perform last year but couldn't make the fest, is slated to perform as well at Boston Calling 2019.

Local comedy star Lamont Price will perform this year too, another returning favorite who hosted the comedy stage when it debuted in 2016. Additionally, the Boston Ballet will take the stage, as well as Grammy winner Imogen Heap, who will present a special spoken word performance using her famous Mi.Mu gloves. Check out the full Boston Calling 2019 lineup below.

Boston Calling 2019 lineup

Twenty One Pilots

Travis Scott

Tame Impala

Odesza

Logic

Greta Van Fleet

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Hozier

Janelle Monáe

Brandi Carlile

Lord Huron

Sheck Wes

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Christine and the Queens

Big Red Machine

King Princess

Black Star

Guster

Marina

Mitski

Tank and the Bangas

Clairo

Mura Masa

Denzel Curry

Snakehips

Yaeji

Princess Nokia

Chromeo (DJ set)

Snail Mail

Ravyn Lenae

Gang of Youths

Young Fathers

Superorganism

Turnstile

SOB x RBE

Cautious Clay

Shame

Pale Waves

Pile

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Dessa

White Reaper

Sidney Gish

Kilo Kish

Skegss

Sasha Sloan

Naeem

Adia Victoria

Easy Life

Michael Che

Jenny Slate

Fred Armisen

Imogen Heap

Boston Ballet

Melissa Villaseñor

Sam Jay

Marina Franklin

Lamont Price

Boston Calling 2019 tickets: When do they go on sale?

To coincide with the lineup reveal, announce day tickets for Boston Calling 2019 will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. ET. Announce day ticket offerings include three-day general admission passes for $249, as well as VIP passes for $599 and platinum VIP passes for $1099.

VIP passes will give you access to premium viewing areas for the outdoor stage, plus access to the VIP lounge. The platinum passes are even swankier, featuring all the VIP offerings plus a special food and beverage package, complimentary on-site parking, access to an exclusive gifting suite and more. Ticket prices for each type of passes will gradually increase as it gets closer to the festival.

When is Boston Calling 2019: Dates, location and more

Boston Calling 2019 will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26. The festivities will once again take over the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. For tickets and more information, check out bostoncalling.com.