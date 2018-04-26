Boston Calling is getting a film festival curated by Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is curating the first ever Boston Calling Film Festival.

The Harvard alum and Academy Award-winning actress was previously announced as the host and curator for a "series of special programming" for this year's Boston Calling festivities, but now we know more details about her involvement with the event. Portman has put together a special lineup of films that will put a spotlight on "the female gaze," and will be screened May 22 through 24 at the Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square. The cinema showcase will take place right before the music fest, which returns May 25 to 27.

"I’m so excited to show films that I love, that explore the female gaze," Portman said in a statement. "I don’t think there's anything inherently different between male and female artists, but these are examples of great works of art in which similar storylines have female tropes that play out quite differently depending on who's telling the story. I’m looking forward to sharing these with an audience and hearing their reactions. It makes it an even more special opportunity to watch these incredible films on the big screen at one of my favorite movie theaters."

Tickets to each screening will cost $11, although students can snag them for just $9, and will be available beginning Friday, April 27 via the Brattle Theatre's website. Check out the full movie lineup below:

Boston Calling Film Festival lineup

Tuesday, May 22

"Lolita" (1962, directed by Stanley Kubrick) at 4:15p.m.

"The Holy Girl" (2004, directed by Lucretia Martel) at 7:15 p.m.

"Diary of a Teenage Girl" (2015, directed by Marielle Heller) at 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

"Jeanne Dielman" (1975, directed by Chantal Akerman) at 4:30 p.m.

"Belle de Jour" (1967, directed by Luis Buñue) at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

"I Am Not A Witch" (2017, directed by Rugano Nyoni) at 7:30 p.m.

"The Exorcist" (1973, directed by William Friedkin) at 9:30 p.m.