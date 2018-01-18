These actors refuse to work with Woody Allen

Two handfuls of celebrities, from Timothee Chalamet to Jessica Chastian, have put their foot down.

“I am so sorry, Dylan,” she wrote. “I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you.”

Sorvino won an Academy Award for her role in an Allen film, “Mighty Aphrodite,” in 1995. But this year, she apologized to Farrow in an open letter published on the Huffington Post.

“I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on ‘Wonder Wheel,’” he wrote . “We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm.”

Krumholtz — perhaps best known for his role in “10 Things I Hate About You” — appeared in last year’s “Wonder Wheel.” He calls it one of his “most heartbreaking mistakes.”

In another tweet, he continued, “It’s a one scene role. I spent a month debating whether or not to quit. I deeply regret my final decision… It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.”

“I need to get this off my chest,” he wrote on Twitter . “I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN.”

“After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” she wrote. “I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

The British actress, who also stars in the upcoming Allen film, “A Rainy Day in New York” and appeared in “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” announced on Instagram that she too would donate her salary from the film to Time’s Up.

When Allen’s “Cafe Society” premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Sarandon condemed the long-time director. “I think he sexually assaulted a child and I don’t think that’s right,” Sarandon said. “I have nothing good to say abotu him. I don’t want to go there.”

“Look, I had a great experience working on that project,” Brosnahan said. “Honestly, it’s the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately. And while I can’t take it back, it’s important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star worked with Allen on his 2016 limited Amazon series, “Crisis in Six Scenes.” But she told the Hollywood Reporter that she regrets the decision .

“I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” she said in the New York Times. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

Like Page, Gerwig appeared in “To Rome With Love.” Now, she says she’ll never worth with Allen again.

The “Molly’s Game” actress implied she wouldn’t work with Allen in response to Women in Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein last October. Silverstein had questioned, via the app, why some actress who called out Weinstein still were willing to work with Allen. “Not everyone,” Chastain wrote.

“I am ashamed I did this,” she wrote. “I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘Of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my voice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

The “Flatliners” actress, who worked with Allen in “To Rome With Love,” took to her Facebook to call it “the biggest regret” of her career.

Instead, Chalamet donated his salary from the film to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” he wrote via Instagram . “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say I this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film.”

The “Call Me By Your Name” actor expressed regret for working with Allen on the upcoming film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”

The “Jackie” actress, who starred in Allen’s “Everyone Says I Love You,” hasn’t outright denounced Allen; but in an interview with Oprah on "CBS This Morning," she said that she believes Farrow. “I believe Dylan,” she said. “I would want to say that: 'I believe you, Dylan.'"

Since Dylan Farrow first when public with her experience with sexual assault in 2014 — that at age seven, Woody Allen, her adopted father, molested her in the attic of her home— Allen has denied the allegations suggesting that instead, Farrow was coached by her mother, Mia Farrow. Her motivation? Jealousy over the affair Allen was having with her adopted daughter (to whom he is now married), Soon-Yi Previn.

But this year, particularly in the wake of movements like #MeToo and Time's Up, Farrow is ready to speak out again.

On Friday, January 18, Dylan Farrow opened up to CBS This Morning, speaking candidly about the sexual assault allegations she’s levyed against her adoptive father, Woody Allen. She also touched on the actors that continue to star in his films.

“I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time's Up movement that they can acknowledge their complicity,” she said in the interview. “And maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of silence in their industry.

“I have been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited,” she continued. “If they can't acknowledge the accusations of one survivor's how are they going to stand for all of us?”

The tides are changing, albeit very slowly: in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Natalie Portman told Oprah, “I believe Dylan. I would want to say that. I believe you, Dylan.” And Farrow is grateful for the acknowledgement.

“With so much silence being broken by so many brave people against so many high profile people, I felt it was important to add my story to theirs,” she said. “It's something I've struggled with for a long time and it was very momentous for me to see this conversation finally carried into a public setting.

Portman isn’t the only one. Here are 10 other actors who have voiced support for Farrow, or expressed regret working with Allen.