So, what does Alison Brie think about the allegations against James Franco?

It's not technically Brie's job to answer for her brother-in-law's missteps, and yet.

“GLOW” star and personal fave Alison Brie — not James Franco himself, or even his brother/Brie’s husband, Dave Franco — was the one left on the SAG red carpet, beholden to answering for the allegations against her brother-in-law. She did… about as well as one can in that situation.

At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018

Talking to Giuliana Rancic, Brie addressed the allegations against James, saying, “What we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.

“I obviously support my family,” she continued. “And not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course, now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Vague, not that informational, and not at all committal. OK!

The Los Angeles Times published allegations against the “Disaster Artist” star from five women accusing him of being sexually exploitative or sexually inappropriate. James told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that the accusations he heard via Twitter weren’t quite right, while refusing to make eye contact.

"The things I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long," Franco told Colbert on Tuesday. "So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way."

We’ll just see, I guess.