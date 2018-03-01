Watch Amy Schumer's celebrity-filled wedding video

Amy Schumer is finally giving fans an up close look into her wedding day.

The comedian and actress took to her Instagram account this week to share a pretty emotional video from her nuptials with Massachusetts chef Chris Fischer, a James Beard Award winner who runs Beetlebung Farm on Martha's Vineyard. In the clip, Schumer offers a peek into the beautiful beachside soirée, as well as the vows she exchanged with Fischer.

"I just wanted to plug some my road dates," Schumer joked before getting serious. "People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' and it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife. I love you."

"I love you, Amy," Fischer said in his vows. "You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing to ever happen to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

The clip, which you can check out below, also features cameos from a slew of famous wedding guests, including Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and Chelsea Handler.