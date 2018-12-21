2018 has been a year of moments, some interesting, some hilarious and some shocking. With the end of the year now coming to a close Metro is taking a look back at some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2018.

The biggest pop culture moments of 2018

The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle got to live every girl's dream by marrying Prince Harry in a beautiful wedding ceremony this year, the American born actress truly got to live out a real-life Princess Diaries story and now she is officially a royal. The wedding ceremony was star-studded and truly memorable.

Kanye West

It's too hard to pick just one Kanye moment from 2018. He visited the White House to talk to President Trump, made a bizarre speech while he was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and got into an intense twitter beef with Drake. The rapper is honestly a gift that just keeps on giving.

Roseanne gets canceled

The hype from the highly anticipated re-boot of Roseanne was short-lived after the show's star tweeted out a highly racist message to a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama resulting in the show being canceled. Then producers decided to bring it back and Barr was written off (her character died of an opioid overdose) and the rest of the Conners went on to film without her. The controversy became one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2018.

Aretha Franklin passes away

Musical legend Aretha Franklin passed away in August at age 76 of pancreatic cancer and the country mourned the loss of the Queen of Soul. Her funeral featured unforgettable performances from Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder. Although there will never be a performer quite like Franklin, she still continues to inspire many.

Cardi B throws a shoe at Nicki Minaj

The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj seemed to never end, some people even thought the feud might be fake and created by the media- until Cardi threw a shoe at the Chun-Li rapper during a fashion show in New York Fashion Week. Minaj reportedly "didn't even flinch" and Cardi had a big smile on her face and ultimately the fight between the two talented performers is still going strong.

Ariana Grande's love life

The songstress has quite a colorful romantic past- just in the last year. She and long-time boyfriend Mac Miller split up in the spring and then she went on to date SNL star Pete Davidson. Grande and Davidson got engaged after just a few weeks and then broke up soon after the tragic news of Mac Miller passing. Grande then came out with her newest song Thank U, Next which was consequently written about all of her exes.

Logan Pauls Suicide Forest video

The popular Youtuber was walking along the grounds of Japan's self-dubbed 'Suicide Forest' wearing a minion hat and a rainbow jacket when he and his friends came upon a dead body-which they continued to film. There was extreme backlash that subsequently led to Paul having to abandon his channel and lose a huge fan base. Paul later announced he was going to be filming a documentary about "everything that happened this year."

Serena loses the U.S. Open

Tennis megastar Serena Williams made headlines when her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was called out for an infraction from the bench. Williams then began to yell at the umpire calling him a "thief" and a "liar" causing the officials of the event to head onto the court to handle the issue. Her opponent Naomi Osaka went on to win the challenge but that didn't stop the crowds from booing Osaka when she was presented with the trophy, and Williams comforted her opponent while the jeers echoed on. The incident became one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2018.

Les Moonves is forced to resign

In the year of #MeToo many women are stepping forward against the inappropriate behavior from many powerful men, especially in the workplace. After Ronan Farrow published a story about CBS chief executive Les Moonves' sexual misconduct with multiple women he was forced to resign and step down.