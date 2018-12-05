DId Cardi B break up with Offset?

It might be over for Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B and her husband Offset are breaking up after a year of being married.

The “I Like It” rapper posted a video on Instagram, saying the two grew out of love and that she still has love for him because he is her daughter’s father.

In the video, Cardi B mentions that the two have “a lot of love for each other” and that they are no longer together.

Offset responded to Cardi B’s video post writing, “Y’all won.” It’s unclear what he meant by the comment.

Twitter reacts to Cardi B and Offset breakup

Shortly after Cardi B revealed the shocking news, fans took to social media to express their feelings about the breakup.

Yall already know how this Cardi/Offset shit is gonna play out. He’s gonna come out with a song talking bout how he fucked up, she’ll come out with her version of lemonade called Bacardi or something, then they’ll release a collab album called For The Kulture — king myers 👑🧜🏾♂️ (@RealKingMyers) December 5, 2018

This Cardi B / Offset breakup cannot be real. — MGH (@MichelleGHunder) December 5, 2018

Cardi B posted a video announcing that her and Offset aren’t together anymore and this dummy commented and said “y’all won” as if we told his dumb ass to go out and cheat 😭 typical man pic.twitter.com/n66pG2Gmz0 — A. ❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) December 5, 2018

At least one person feels that there are more important things to worry about in the world.

People are dying, global warming is really a thing, we are gonna run out of supplies and food within the next 20 years, and y’all worried about offline and cardi b. 😒😒 the world 🤦🏾♀️ — Lorine (@LorineChia) December 5, 2018

Is Cardi B divorcing Offset?

In the video, Cardi B says it might take a long time to get a divorce. Representatives for Cardi B and Offset did not provide any comments about the video or if the two are getting a divorce.

Cardi B and Offset got married in September 2017. The couple held a private wedding ceremony in their bedroom in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

In July, the two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset, 26 has three other children. While many people were shocked to hear about the breakup, others believe that it might be some kind of prank or publicity stunt. Cardi B was set to appear in court on Monday over an incident in August, where she allegedly set up an attack against two sisters who bartend at a Queens strip club. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in October and was released the same day.