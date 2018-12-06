Cardi B finally posts first photo of daughter Kulture

Cardi B's daughter Kulture was born on July 10 of this year.

The performer, who turned 26 in October, took to her Instagram to announce the birth, writing, "Kulture Kiari Cephus" along with the date. She also tagged the girl's father, fellow rapper Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus).

"She's flying private jets for baby girl to be with her," Offset told Us Weekly over the weekend of Cardi B. "She's paying a lot of money, but it's all love for Kulture. And that's who she do everything for first and I respect it. She's a new mom. A lot of new moms don't know what to do. She's learning fast. We're growing together and it's the best thing."

Offset has three other children from previous relationships.

Both parents have kept their 5-month-old off their social media pages, but Cardi B posted a photo on Wednesday for the first time. And, it's a must-see.

Meet Cardi B's daughter Kulture

The Bronx native shared an adorable picture of Kulture with the caption, "My heart."

Cardi B's daughter is even wearing a "Kulture" bib. In the last 16 hours, the post has received millions of likes.

This came hours after Cardi B shared a video announcing her split from Offset.

"We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said.

The two were married in September 2017 and have publicly been through a lot (AKA, cheating rumors and an alleged sex tape scandal).

According to the rapper, she and Offset grew "out of love," and though it may take some time to get a divorce, they aren't together anymore. Cardi B says she'll always have "a lot of love" for Offset because he is Kulture's father.

From the looks of it, there's no animosity between the rappers, which is important for their little one and her future.