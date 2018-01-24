BTW, Darren Aronofsky has moved on already

In November, news broke that Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence had split after a year — and a challenging press tour for “mother!” — together. Now, it’s January. A new year. A new Aronofsky. So naturally, the 48-year-old director is flitting about Sundance with a new young blonde on his arm: 26-year-old Suki Waterhouse.

Aronofsky and Waterhouse — one of those people that the upper echelons of some intense PR firm keep trying to make *happen* — were spotted braving the icy terrain of Park City, Utah on Tuesday. And let me be the first to tell you: They were standing very close together so you know what that means. They’re not cold, they’re in love!

Waterhouse, a model and apparently an actress, has been linked to the likes of Diego Luna and Bradley Cooper.

Um, good luck I guess? Not really sure what Aronofsky’s pull is with these young ladies, but I suppose some things are just meant to be a mystery.