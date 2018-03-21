Gisele Bündchen announces the launch of her new book 'Lessons'

Here's when you can get the fashion icon's new memoir.

Move over Tom Brady, because Gisele Bündchen now has her own book deal.

The fashion icon revealed via her Instagram on Wednesday morning that she's releasing a new memoir titled "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life." Unlike her Patriots star hubby, the supermodel's book won't cover any crazy diets or workout routines. Instead, it will offer fans a peak into her rise to runway stardom, as well as all the life lessons she's learned along the way.

According to the book's listing page on Amazon, the memoir "reveals the inner life of a very public woman--one that will inspire women of all ages to uncover their own power, meaning and purpose."

"Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience," Gisele Bündchen wrote in her Instagram post. "I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!"

Gisele Bündchen: When will her new book come out?

"Lessons" is set to hit shelves on Oct 2, and will also be available to download via Kindle. The Amazon listing has the book priced at $27 for a hardcover version, while the digital download will be available for $13.99.

This isn't Gisele Bündchen's first foray into the literay world, as she released a coffee table book several years ago that collected some of her most iconic photoshoots. Luckily "Lessons" isn't coming with the hefty $700 pricetag.