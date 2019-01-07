Here are all the winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress - TV Series, Drama, "Killing Eve."

If you didn’t stay up late to watch the 2019 Golden Globes winners or you were only interested in the best red carpet looks at the 76th annual award show, you can check out the complete list of 2019 Golden Globe Awards winners from Sunday night.

There were at least four noteworthy Golden Globe winners from last night including Bohemian Rhapsody winning a Golden Globe for best drama film, and Rami Malek winning best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic.

Other big Golden Globe wins of 2019 include Regina King taking home a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role as Sharon Rivers in the drama If Beale Street Could Talk, directed by Barry Jenkins. The 47-year-old actress delivered a powerful acceptance speech saying that she vows to improve Hollywood’s gender gap by making sure all the people she hires for the projects she produces over the next two years will be 50 percent women. She also encouraged others to join her movement to improve gender equality issues in Hollywood.

Regina King Golden Globes speech

Other notable winners at Golden Globe Awards 2019

Actress Glen Close earned a Golden Globe award for best actress for her role in The Wife, directed by Bjorn Runge. Christian Bale won best actor in a comedy movie for his role as Dick Chaney in Vice. When he accepted his award, he took a moment to thank Satan for inspiring his role.

Golden Globes 2019 winners

Here’s the complete list of all the winners from the 2019 Golden Globes.

Best Picture — Drama

"Black Panther"

"Blackkklansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" — Winner

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book" — Winner

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Defoe, "At Eternity’s Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" — Winner

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife" — Winner

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, "Vice" — Winner

Lin Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and The Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan and Ollie"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" — Winner

Esie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" — Winner

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" — Winner

Best Director — Motion Picture

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" — Winner

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" — Winner

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse" — Winner

Best Picture — Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma” — Winner

“Shoplifters”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man” — Winner

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars” — “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies” — “Dumplin'"

“Requiem for a Private War” — “A Private War”

“Revelation” — “Boy Erased”

“Shallow” — “A Star Is Born” — Winner

Best Television Series — Drama

"The Americans" (FX)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Homecoming" (Amazon)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Pose" (FX)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Barry" (HBO)

"Kidding" (Showtime)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix) — Winner

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX) — Winner

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” — Winner

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” — Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” — Winner

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” — Winner

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” — Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” — Winner

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" — Winner

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid’s Tale"