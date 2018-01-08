Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirmed their engagement with a GOOP cover, of course

After a few months of speculation, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have confirmed their engagement he only way these thirst bots know how: with a GOOP cover.

Though the news broke in November, Paltrow waited to make the official announcement in the cover story of the “Sex & Love” issue which, by the way, hits newsstands on January 9.

“[At] midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow writes inside. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.” Sure!

Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk, 46, started dating about three years ago, having met on the set of “Glee,” as you do.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Congratulations, you two rich people!