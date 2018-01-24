Here’s the story of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met

Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closer to human than we thought. Disappointing!

Meghan and Harry have admitted that their first meeting was thanks to a mutual friend who played matchmaker — which is funny, because blind dates have never gone well for anyone but these two, you know?

“We were introduced by a secret friend,” the Hot Ginger Prince said in their first joint interview. “We will protect her privacy.” But honestly? Privacy is overrated (JK no it’s not), so E! has broken the news of who, exactly, is responsible for the greatest coupling of this lifetime.

The secret matchmaker is no other than the excessively named Violet von Westenholz, Harry’s childhood friend — and the daughter of a baron, naturally.

A source tells E! News that Harry was having a hard time finding a boo thang, and he confided as much in Violet. “It’s hard enough finding someone new to date,” the source said. “He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible.”

Violet and Meghan had become friends through Violet’s PR work with Ralph Lauren. So when Harry told Violet that he was having trouble finding *THE ONE*, a well designed Edison light bulb went off on top of her head, and Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him. And the rest is, as they say, history!

We’re just wondering if we could meet up with Violet and confide in her our fears and worries and get set up with a really photogenic, really charming person. Call us Violet! Please, for the love of Dumbledore. Call us.