Uh, are Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa engaged?

Hudson was spotted wearing some bling on her ring finger. What else could it possibly mean!?

Kate Hudson was spotted with a wedding ring on her left ring finger, and you know what that means: deny, deny, deny!

Although the 38-year-old actress was spotted sporting bling while out riding dirt bikes with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, she took it off for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And a source says that’s because really, there’s nothing to see here, telling People the couple is not engaged.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating a little over a year, and celebrated the anniversary of their first date with a very long caption on Instagram. No seriously, Hudson is giving you their whole life slash love story and it’s basically a novella.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," she wrote. "His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! ❤️Happy first date anniversary baby."

It’s a lot!

Anyway, as long as we’re clear that these two aren’t engaged — yet — I think we’re done here.