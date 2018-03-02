This is why Jennifer Lawrence dieted for 'Red Sparrow'

Jennifer Lawrence is a cool girl who burps and farts and gets too drunk and is “just like us.” Except, you know, way richer and more conventionally attractive. She also probably has more Oscars than you and me combined. And while the 27-year-old has famously never dieted for a role, she um, did for “Red Sparrow,” a film that is getting middling reviews. Was it even worth it, babe?

“I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really diet, to really be hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie,” the actress told Vanity Fair.

“I can’t work on a diet,” Lawrence continued. “I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy. I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips.”

Ultimately, she decided to go for it because it was a way to get in touch with her character, an ex-prima ballerina. “‘Red Sparrow’ was the first time that I was really hungry and disciplined,” she says. “I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina.”

Part of that entailed training: Lawrence worked with a ballet coach for three months and did a lot of exercise (another thing she’s gone on record about hating. Which, same).

Thankfully, director Francis Lawrence (no relation) was able to accommodate Lawrence’s aversion to diet and exercise by shooting the ballet scenes for “Red Sparrow” first so that she would be “in her best shape.” Shortly after, Lawrence found comfort in European street food, as you do.

“I discovered this Viennese kielbasa sausage in an uncircumcised French-bread roll, with pickle relish,” she tells the magazine. “I had that almost every day in Budapest—which you can see, because I continue to grow in the movie. Dieting is just not in the cards for me.”

So relatable! Just like us.