Is this why Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky broke up?

After a year of dating, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky ended their relationship. Now, the professionally personable 27-year-old is hinting that “mother!” — a film that few people had the capacity to understand — had a lot to do with it.

To put it succinctly, Aronofsky wouldn’t shut up about it.

In Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview series, Lawrence is paired up with Adam Sandler for reasons that are not at all clear. What is Adam Sandler contributing to the world, anyway besides rote, racist caricatures under the guise of comedy? Oh, he was in “The Meyerowitz Stories?” Oh, OK I guess.

Anyway, Lawrence opens up about the pressure of dealing with negative reviews of a film while dating the film’s director.

We’d be on the tour together, I’d come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back from tour and that’s all he wants to talk about. And I get it, it’s his baby, he wrote it and directed it. I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about ‘mother!’ for one second?’ And then he would start reading me reviews and finally I was just like [waves hands] it’s not healthy! Neither of us are doing it! Because I read it, I start getting defensive, especially because it’s like, my man.

Sandler, for his part, offers a plethora of “Uh huhs,” “Oh mans,” and “Yeah, yeah, yeahs,” displaying his bottomless capacity for understanding abstract concepts.

After watching this interview, our only hope is that in the future, Lawrence will be able to talk about her maybe-painful breakup with someone other than the man who starred in "The Waterboy."