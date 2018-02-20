Turns out Justin Theroux was too edgy for Jennifer Aniston

Last week, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their "mutual and lovingly made" decision to part ways through a statement issued by Aniston‘s longtime publicist. But things might not be as peachy keen as they seem.

Sources close to Theroux have told Page Six that essentially, Theroux was just too edgy to be in a relationship with the former “Friends” star. Classic Theroux, man.

“Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends,” a source told the site. “Justin doesn’t feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer’s friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.”

Besides, you know women just be keeping men down. Historically, that’s like, the way things are. “As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger,” the source continued.

“He’s very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.”

God forbid a lady be complicated, man!

Anyway, best wishes to Aniston, who will be just fine. After all, she's the lady who is rich off of “Friends” reruns, contracts with Aveeno and Smartwater, and being married to Brad Pitt that one time. Not bad!