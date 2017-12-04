Why did 'Long Island Medium' star Theresa Caputo split from her husband?

T.V. personality Theresa Caputo discusses 'The Long Island Medium' with the Build Series at Build Studio on March 16, 2017 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Another day, another divorce: The “Long Island Medium” herself, Theresa Caputo, is splitting from her husband Larry. But did she see it coming?

The couple, who is splitting after nearly three decades of marriage, made the choice to legally separate and give a joint statement to Page Six, to ensure that everyone knew it.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they wrote. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and out family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” Ah yes, the classic statement that asking for privacy while permitting the entire world to glimpse your dirty laundry.

This isn’t the first hint of marital unrest between the long-time couple. In a November episode of “Long Island Medium,” Theresa revealed that the couple had been experiencing marital troubles.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship had changed,” she said. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times and right now are not such great times.

“I don’t understand it,” she continued. “I lay in bed and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

It really, really feels like one of those spirits she communes with could have told her this was going to happen, but, you know.