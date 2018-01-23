Luann de Lesseps is doing great, BTW

The Countess has returned to NYC after an arrest — and a stint in rehab.

The Countess is back, or whatever! After an arrest for battery and intoxication and a stint in rehab, Luann de Lesseps has returned to New York.

“It’s good to be home,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

If you, like me, know nothing about the Countess or the Real Housewives of New York, here’s the deal: de Lesseps was arrested on December 24 in Palm Beach Florida. Her charges included battery on a law enforcement officer (dang), resisting arrest with violence (oh, man), disorderly intoxication (no big) and corruption by threat (damn, son).

De Lesseps apologized the next day — a Christmas miracle! — and credited her behavior to the end of her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions," she said. "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

Afterwards, she voluntarily checked into rehab, telling Us Weekly she was embarrassed of her behavior. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Well, damn. We all do the most sometimes, booze wise. Hopefully now that de Lesseps is back in New York, she can like, chill. You know?