Matt Damon apologizes for sexual harassment comments

"I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."

Matt Damonis took some heat for his recent comments about sexual harassment. Photo by Getty Images

From Rose McGowan to Minnie Driver, Matt Damon has taken quite a bit of heat from a lot of people over his recent controversial comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The actor seems to have learned his lesson, though, as he took to the "Today" show on Tuesday morning to apologize for his remarks. While speaking with host Kathie Lee Gifford about his philanthropic efforts with the organization Water.org, Damon used the appearance to also express his regret over his statements about sexual harassment.

"I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this," Damon told Gifford.

While the "Today" host praised Damon for being a "good listener," Damon didn't want to be let off the hook and quickly reiterated his repentance over how he handled talking about the topic.

"Not in this case," Damon said. "Ultimately, I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."

The Academy Award-winning star went on to say that he supports the Time's Up movement, but will now be taking a "back seat" in the conversation.

"A lot of those women are my dear friends," Damon said. "I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."

Check out Damon's full interview with Gifford below.