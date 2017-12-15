12 surprising May December celebrity relationships

These celebrities are filling their age gaps with love.

Ah, the holiday season. It's a perfect time to celebrate the ones you love. Especially if you’re in a relationship and your significant other is, oh, 20 to 40 years your senior. Here’s a look at 12 celebrity May/December romances, just because. Happy holidays!

Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

Age gap: 38 years

The “Logan” star, 77, and his musician wife, 38, married in 2013. Lovely!

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn

Age gap: 35 years

Allen, 82, married Soon-Yi, 47 — the adopted daughter of his former partner, Mia Farrow — in 1997. Creepy!

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Age gap: 32 years

The 42-year-old "American Horror Story" actress, 42, and partner Taylor, 74, have been dating since 2015. Yas!

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

Age gap: 31 years

The forever hot “Thor: Ragnarok” actor, 65, and his wife Livingston, 34, married in 2014. Rad!

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Age gap: 26 years

The 59-year-old “Boss Baby” and the 33-year-old fitness and wellness expert married in 2012. Sure!

Kelsey Grammer & Kayte Walsh|

Age gap: 25 years

The “Frasier” alum, 62, and Walsh, 37, married in 2011. OK!

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Age gap: 25 years

Zeta-Jones, 48, and Douglas, 73, tied the knot in 2000. Great!

Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson

Age gap: 23 years

The “Kick-Ass” star, 27, and the 50-year-old filmmaker Taylor-Wood married in 2012. Right on!

Bruce Willis & Emma Heming

Age gap: 23 years

Willis, 62, married British actress Heming, 39 in 2009. Blamo!

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Age gap: 22 years

The 75-year-old “Star Wars” alum and Flockhart, 53, married in 2010. Bazinga!

Annette Bening & Warren Beatty

Age gap: 21 years

Bening, 59, married Beatty, 80, in 1992 after meeting on the set of "Bugsy." Cool!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham

Age gap: 20 years

The model, 30, and partner Statham, 50, have been together since 2010. Alright!