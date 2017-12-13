Meghan Markle will join her future in-laws for Christmas

Do you have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fatigue yet? Too bad! We’re still invested. And here’s even more reason to be: The 36-year-old recently engaged actress will be spending Christmas with her future in-laws. And that’s apparently a big deal!

Markle will be the first royal fiancé to spend Christmas Day with the royal family, an exception to the traditional protocol. And it’s all because Prince Harry, 33, is the Queen’s favorite.

“If Harry asks for something, the Queen would say yes as she adores him,” a family friend tells People.

Doesn’t hurt that Queen Elizabeth’s corgis can’t get enough of the former “Suits” actress. “The corgis took to her straight away,” Prince Harry said during the couple’s engagement interview. “I've spent the last 33 years being barked at — this one walks in, absolutely nothing.” OMG, they’re very cute and boring and I love it.

Happy early Christmas to my new favorite couple — you guys deserve it.