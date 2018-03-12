Photos: 16-year-old Instagram model looks exactly like Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen may already have a twin, but it seems like the fashion icon has as another look-alike that's taking Instagram by storm.
Social media's latest star is none other than 16-year-old Paula La Croix, who also happens to be a model and a native of Brazil. The teen has quickly amassed more than a quarter of a million followers on Instagram, mostly due to her uncanny resemblance to Tom Brady's famous wife.
In an interview with Yahoo!, La Croix admitted that she's "inspired" by Gisele, although she's trying to carve out her own path in the fashion industry.
"Being compared to Gisele is an honor; she is simply amazing," La Croix told Yahoo!. "I believe the comparison has only generated great things due to my attitude upon it."
If you scan through a few of her Instagram photos, La Croix could easily pass as a younger Gisele. Take a look at a couple of comparison shots below and judge for yourself.