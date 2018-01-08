‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe is engaged

And no, it is not to her co-star, hot Sam Heughan.

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Getty

Caitriona Balfe — star of “Outlander,” the sexiest time travel show to ever exist — is engaged.

The Irish actress showed off her new bling at the Golden Globes awards on Sunday night, and it’s very sparkly! About the engagement, the 38-year-old really just poured her heart out, telling People, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”

Balfe’s fiance is Tony McGill, whom she’s been dating for about two years. Yep: Turns out her very sexy, very emotional — did I mention very, very sexy? — connection with co-star Sam Heughan is just really convincing acting. Brava, honestly.

Congratulations to these two. It’s nice that love still exists for rich people with shiny hair and really nice skin.