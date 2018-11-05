PHOTOS: A look back at Queen performing in the 1970s and 1980s

Queen plays Knebworth, the last concert on the Magic Tour on August 09, 1986 in Knebworth, United Kingdom.

Freddie Mercury on stage during the Magic tour on July 11, 1986 in London, United Kingdom.

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen performing in 1985.

Freddie Mercury rocking out on stage at Nihon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in 1976.

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin, during Mercury's 38th birthday party at the Xenon nightclub, London, UK, September 1984.

Queen rehearsing for their first major tour in 1973.

Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at the Rock in Rio festival, Brazil, January 1985.

Freddie Mercury performs on stage at Live Aid on July 13th, 1985 in Wembley Stadium, London, England.

Bohemian Rhapsody hit the theaters on November and collected $50 million in box office sales in the United States and $141.7 million globally over the weekend, according to CNN.

The Queen biopic follows the story of the British band and lead vocalist Freddie Mercury, who is played by Rami Malek.

The film featured all the looks and styles you would expect from Queen and Freddy Mercury and captured the authenticity of the British rock band during the early 1970s.

The iconic band won several major music awards including two Grammy Hall of Fame awards in 2009 and 2004 for their hit songs “We Will Rock You” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The band was also nominated for two Grammy Awards, one in 1977 for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and another Grammy in 1981 for “Another One Bites The Dust.”

Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002.

While Queen is responsible for creating such anthems such as “We will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” some of the bands greatest hits also include “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the 1981 collaboration with David Bowie, “Under Pressure.”

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury would have turned 72 this year and whenever you watch footage or view photos of the lead singer, you’re instantly drawn to the his eccentric and flamboyant approach to fashion.

Bohemian Rhapsody was released on Queen’s 1975 album, “A Night At The Opera.”

