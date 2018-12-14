Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers apologizes for seemingly racist Instagram video

Back in May, Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA 2018. The 24-year-old Omaha native studied at the Texas Christian University and is an aspiring child life specialist.

Summers received backlash this week due to seemingly problematic comments she made during an Instagram Live video with fellow Miss Universe contestants Miss Colombia Valeria Morales and Miss Australia Francesca Hung.

She openly appears to mock two women contending for Miss Universe 2018: Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat.

"What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?" Summers asks in the video posted on Wednesday. "She's so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles]."

Summers then says of Miss Cambodia, "Miss Cambodia is here and doesn't speak any English and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine?"

"Poor Cambodia," she adds.

Summers' mother told TMZ that her daughter's statements were taken out of context.

"[Sarah Rose Summers] in no way meant any harm. She doesn't have a mean bone in her body," adding that the woman was "just recreating how Miss Vietnam acts when she doesn't understand what someone is saying. She wasn't trying to mock her."

Metro has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for comment.

Sarah Rose Summers apologizes on social media

In an Instagram post, Summers says Miss Universe "is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other's cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another. In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize."

"My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman. I would never intend to hurt another," Miss USA 2018 continues. "I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me."

Miss Vietnam told CNN today that Sarah Rose Summers "didn't mean anything" by her comments.

"Everyone in this competition, myself included, loves and respects one another," she said. "When she knew about my difficulties with [the English] language, she took an interest and showed me love. That's why she knows about that. Thank you Miss USA for taking care of me, showing me love and helping me recently."

Both Nie and Sinat posted the same photo to their Instagram pages. Sinat wrote, "I speak the language of love, respect and understanding. I love you my sisters."

Miss Universe is scheduled to air from Bangkok this Sunday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.