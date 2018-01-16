Timothee Chalamet is donating his salary from Woody Allen's movie — here’s why

Timothee "🍑 " Chalamet just woke up to the (alleged) atrocities of Woody Allen and we’re loving it!

The “Call Me By Your Name” actor took to Instagram to announce that he’s donating his salary from working on Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN. Baby boy!

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things,” he wrote.

“I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months,” he adds, “having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

But don’t worry — even though Chalamet is having an a-woke-ening, local elderly man Alec Baldwin is not. “Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” the 59-year-old tweeted, after Chalamet’s post.

“The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

Well, whatever. We believe Dylan Farrow (who has accused her father Allen of sexually abusing her as a child). And it looks like more people in Hollywood do, too.

Let’s hold men accountable, y’all!