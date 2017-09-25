Heidi Klum apparently had a boyfriend, but they're broken up now

Heidi Klum — a very successful lady who is very into Halloween — had a boyfriend. But you don’t really need to get to know him or anything, because now they’re done. Just in case you were like, “Wait, does Heidi Klum have a boyfriend or nah?”

The 44-year-old supermodel released a statement to People, of her own volition, that simply said “I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect.” That’s deep, Klum. That’s deep.

Looks like things with Klum and the boyfriend you didn’t know existed — a dude named Vito Schnabel, aged 31 — fizzled out after the two took some time apart. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts,” a source told People earlier this month. Mmkay!

Klum and Schnabel started dating in 2014, two years after Klum separated from a kiss from a rose made real, Seal. They have three children — Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7. Klum is also mom to daughter Leni, 13.

May Klum find comfort in the bosom of another dude that is irrelevant to the masses. I wish her the best.