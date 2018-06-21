Who killed XXXTentacion? What we know about murder suspect

Police say they have arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams, the killer of rapper XXTentacion.

Who killed XXXTentacion? Police say they have arrested a man they say is responsible for murdering rapper XXXTentacion earlier this week, according to TMZ.

On Monday, 20-year-old Florida rapper XXXTentacion, real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down while sitting in his car after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Police made an arrest in XXXTentacion's murder Wednesday night during a vigil in South Florida to celebrate the life of the young rapper. TMZ reports that XXXTentacion’s mother told friends and family at the vigil that the police told her they have XXXTentacion’s killer in custody.

Someone at the candlelight vigil recorded video of XXXTentacion’s mother letting everyone know she just received a text message from the police of an arrest. The video was posted to the Instagram account Streetwatcherzx, but it’s unclear if the person running that account was at the vigil recording the video.

In the video, you can hear someone mentioning there was a highway chase on I-95 which may have been the police chasing and arresting XXXTentacion’s killer.

According to police, the alleged murderer’s name is Dedrick D. Williams. TMZ reports that the Broward County Sheriff’s department arrested the 22-year-old alleged killer Wednesday evening and booked him for first-degree murder.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Dedrick. D. Williams was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening in Pompano Beach, Florida, and was booked into Broward County Jail around 11:30 p.m. The Sun Sentinel says he faces charges of murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a valid license, according to police records.

Who is Dedrick Devonshay Williams?

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s department, we know Dedrick D. Williams is 22-years-old and from Florida. Because of the harsh nature of social media, it appears that there are several Instagram accounts under the name Dedrick D. Williams with connections other Instagram accounts that have different spelling variations of "Tattoo Chucky," and "Tattoo Man Chucky."

Celebrity gossip site Gossip On This reports that an Instagram profile with the username _tattoomanchucky allegedly belongs to the alleged killer Dedrick D. Williams and he appears to be a tattoo artist from the Florida area.

The Instagram profile appears to show Dedrick D. Williams, the same man arrested Wednesday for killing 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion. In one of the alleged killer’s Instagram posts, posted on June 5, Williams is pictured with a caption that reads, “Thank God I ain’t dead or behind bars.”

On just about all of the Instagram posts, people are leaving comments, wishing the worst for the alleged killer.