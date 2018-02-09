Check out the new teaser for the final season of 'The Americans'

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell will return for one last time in FX's "The American". Photo Credit: Matthias Clamer, FX

Fans of icy ‘80’s cold war espionage can rejoice as FX just released its first teaser trailer for the final season of the acclaimed series "The Americans".

The flat-out brilliant show starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as undercover Russian spies will return for ten more episodes before calling it a day after six seasons of pure white-knuckle tension.

Even though “The Americans” takes place in the Reagan years, the show was able to pull off a strange circumstantial feat in it’s run by becoming more and more relevant as each season grew along with our current political climate. With all of the speculation of Russian collusion in the Trump campaign, is there any other show on television that is soo of our times while being set in a completely different era?

The teaser trailer keeps it pretty vague and abstract but if you are a big fan of the show, it’s a perfect little taste of what’s to come.

The new season of “The Americans” starts on March 28th. Check out the cryptic and trippy new teaser below…