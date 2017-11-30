Everything coming to Netflix in December

It includes one of Stanley Kubrick’s finest, and plenty to bring you Yuletide glee

Last month, Netflix’s movie additions to its catalogue were a little underwhelming. That was understandable considering that it kicked off the month with the release of the second season of Stranger Things.

For December, though, the streaming site has really upped the ante, as there’s a whole heap of great new releases on the streaming site to keep subscribers hooked. While there’s even new seasons of “Peaky Blinders” and “The Crown” to behold, too. Take a look below to see why Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving.

Movies Coming To Netflix In December

December 1

“8 Mile”

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“A StoryBots Christmas” (Netflix Original)

“August Rush"

“Diana: In Her Own Words"

“Dreamcatcher”

“DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays” (Netflix Original)

“Exporting Raymond”

“Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Hitch”

“My Happy Family” (Netflix Original)

“Nacho Libre”

“Sahara”

“The Farthest – Voyager in Space”

“The Little Rascals”

“The Wackness”

"Tyson"

“The Young Victoria”

“V for Vendetta”

“Voyeur” (Netflix Original)

“While You Were Sleeping”

December 5

“Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

December 6

“Trolls Holiday Special”

December 8

“El Camino Christmas” (Netflix Original)

December 11

“Catwoman”

December 12

“Disney’s The Santa Clause”

“Disney’s The Santa Clause 2”

“Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

“Judd Apatow: The Return” (Netflix Original)

December 15

“A Five Star Life”

“Christmas Inheritance” (Netflix Original)

“Discovering Bigfoot”

“Freeway: Crack In The System”

“Neverlake”

“Pottersville”

“The Haunting of Helena”

“The Mafia Kills Only in Summer”

“Ultimate Beastmaster” (Netflix Original)

“Wormwood” (Netflix Original)

December 19

“Miss Me This Christmas”

“Russell Howard: Recalibrate” (Netflix Original)

“You Can’t Fight Christmas”

December 22

“Bright” (Netflix Original)

December 23

“Creep 2”

December 26

“Todd Barry: Spicy Honey” (Netflix Original)

December 27

“Pusher”

December 29

“Shelter”

“The Climb” (Netflix Original)

December 31

“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)

“Fun Mom Dinner”

Television Shows Coming To Netflix In November

December 1

“All Hail King Julien”: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

“Chef & My Fridge: 2017”

“Dark”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

“Easy”: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“TURN: Washington’s Spies”: Season 4

December 4

“When Calls the Heart”: Season 4

December 8

“The Crown”: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

December 11

“The Magicians”: Season 2

December 14

“41 Dogs in My Home”

“A&E: When Patients Attack”

“Ainsley Eats the Streets”: Season 1

“Halt and Catch Fire”: Season 4

December 15

“El Señor de los Cielos”: Season 5

“Erased”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

“Reggie Yates Outside Man”: Volume 2

“The Ranch”: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

“Trollhunters”: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

December 18

“Hello, My Twenties!”: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

December 19

“The Indian Detective”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

December 20

“La Casa de Papel”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

December 21

“Peaky Blinders”: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

December 22

“72 Dangerous Animals”: Latin America: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

“Dope”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

“Fuller House”: Season 3, New Episodes (Netflix Original)

“Rosario Tijeras”: Season 1

“The Toys That Made Us”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

December 23

“Myths & Monsters”: Season 1

December 25

“Cable Girls”: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“Planet Earth II”

December 26

“Travelers”: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

“All Hail King Julien”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Beat Bug”s: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Larva”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Pororo”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Puffin Rock”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Skylanders Academy”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Trollhunters”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“True and The Rainbow Kingdom”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

“Word Party”: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

December 29

“Bill Nye Saves the World”: Season 2: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

“La Mante”: Season 1 (Netflix Original)