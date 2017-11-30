Everything Leaving Netflix In December

I’ve got some terrible news for ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ fans ...

The hardest break-ups are always the ones that you never see coming. With that in mind it really feels as though someone at Netflix should have given us prior warning that every single season of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” is leaving the streaming site in December.

There are quite a number of superb films leaving the site, too, including “Nightcrawler,” “Holes,” and “Super Size Me,” but it is the departure of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” that really leaves a hole only a night of drinking at Paddy’s Pub could fill.

Take a gander below to see what else is on the way out on Netflix over the next few weeks.

Movies Leaving Netflix In December

December 1

“All I Want For Christmas”

“Bedazzled”

“Black Snake Moan”

“Compulsion”

“Cousin Bette “

“Hoffa”

“Magi: The Kingdom of Magic“

“Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic”

“Picture Perfect”

“Practical Magic”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scary Movie 3”

“Super Size Me”

“The Crucible”

“The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus”

“The Man from Snowy River”

“Toys”

“Two Girls and a Guy”

“Waking Life”

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time”

December 5

“Holes”

December 10

“Lucky Number Slevin”

“The Rite”

"Nightcrawler"

December 13

“The Queen of Versailles”

“The Bible”

December 15

“Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself”

December 20

“Che (Two parts)”

December 24

“Amores Perros”

December 25

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

TV Shows Leaving Netflix In December

December 1

“The Black Donnellys” (1 Season)

“Crossing Jordan” (6 Seasons)

“Gary: Tank Commander” (3 Seasons)

“Grojband” (1 Season)

“La Viuda Negra” (1 Season)

“Life” (2 Seasons)

“Lilies” (1 Season)

“Limon and Oli” (1 Season)

“Lipstick Jungle” (2 Seasons)

“Oggy and the Cockroaches” (1 Season)

“Rebelde” (1 Season: 225 Episodes)

“Terriers” (1 Season)

“Tinga Tinga Tales” (1 Season)

“Touch” (Season 2)

“Tree Fu Tom” (Season 2)

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal” (2 Seasons)

December 2

“Border Security: Australia’s Front Line” (All episodes)

December 9

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (All Seasons)

December 11

“Dollhouse” (All Seasons)

“Futurama” (Season 10 Only)

December 15

“America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed”

“America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude” (Season One)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid” (Season One)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps” (Season One)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation”

December 19

“Dance Academy” (3 Seasons)