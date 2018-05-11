Dry your tears: There are still multiple ways to watch your favorite cancelled show. And more might be coming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans rejoice: It might not be the end of your favorite show just yet.

It’s true that Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled on Thursday by Fox — along with other shows The Mick and Last Man Standing — to make room for its slate of new fall shows and Thursday Night Football.

And let’s just say that Twitter was not pleased.

"I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS WAS ONE OF THE THINGS," Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

"I’m SO not ready to say #Bye99," Mark Hamill added.

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will officially end it’s five-season run on Fox on May 20 with a wedding between Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero).

But you don’t have to say goodbye forever, because there are other ways to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu?

You can currently binge watch 110 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu.

The video-streaming service is the official home of the popular comedit, and is also home to extra content for your additional viewing pleasure. You can also opt to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix because episodes are available there, too.

And there are rumors of even more episodes to come.

According to Deadline, the fan reaction to Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cancellation might mean that another network will pick it up. "I hear that there had been incoming interest from other outlets about picking up the show starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher," Nellie Andreeva wrote.

Two of the potential new homes for Brooklyn Nine-Nine include Hulu. The network picked up another cult favorite Fox show, The Mindy Project, after it was cancelled.

TBS is another option if Hulu doesn’t bite. The network picked up syndication rights earlier this year.

Let’s hope that someone recognizes Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s genius and picks it up for additional seasons. And how could they not with perfect scenes like this.

Do the right thing, Hulu: Pick up Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We'll all be grateful.