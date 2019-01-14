7 things to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger
Here's everything you need to know about Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt's fiancée.
A month after the couple got official on Instagram, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have now announced that they’re getting engaged.
The actor Chris Pratt announced their engagement with a sweet post reading “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”
Schwarzenegger posted the same photo with the caption “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”
1. She’s an author
Katherine Schwarzenegger is most known for her books and on her website she explains how she’s always loved to write and to share stories since she was a kid.
She wrote her first book 2010, called “Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back”. It's a biography where she shares her personal struggles with self-esteem and body image.
She wrote her second book after she graduated University in 2012. The book is called “I Just Graduated...Now What” and is filled with useful advice and wisdom she received from a number of people in various industries about their career.
2. She’s a university graduate
In 2012, Schwarzenegger graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.
3. She has her own lifestyle-website
Lately I’ve been trying a lot of natural beauty products but I’m obsessed with two creamy coconut-scented body care products from @Toms_of_Maine. I love that their ingredients are naturally-derived and, if coconut isn't your thing, the body wash and beauty bars also come in other scents like Lavender & Shea, Orange Blossom and Morning Mint. They make me 😁 ! #ad #NaturallyInspired
Besides writing books, Schwarzenegger also has a popular lifestyle blog with thousands of daily readers.
She writes about beauty, health, home, animals, and fashion from her own perspective. She’s very open and honest in her blog posts and she always shares her personal opinion.
4. She’s the daughter of journalist Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Schwarzenegger is the daughter of US actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.
She has a younger sister, Christina Schwarzenegger, 27, and two younger brothers, Patrick, 25, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 21.
Her sister Christina is a producer who worked on the 2018 Netflix documentary about Adderall called Take Your Pills with her mother and her brother Patrick is an actor appearing in films like Grown Ups 2, Go North and Midnight Sun.
5. She’s an ASPCA ambassador and an animal-lover
If you look at Schwarzenegger’s Instagram, you’ll find a lot of animal pictures.
She loves animals and is the ambassador for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Together with ASPCA, Schwarzenegger helps to raise money for animal shelters.
She’s also a promoter of #adoptdontshop, a movement aimed at creating awareness about the importance of pet adoption.
Had the most amazing time at @ucdavis this week touring their veterinary facilities and learning about all the incredible work they are doing to study and help animals everywhere! So happy #maverickandme brought me to such a fascinating place that works so hard to help shelter animals. I can’t wait to come back soon! Thank you @janmiller3525 💗 @nenamdma
6. She’s related to the Kennedys
Schwarzenegger’s maternal grandmother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was president John F. Kennedy’s little sister.
7. She encourages young girls to believe in themselves
Schwarzenegger strongly believes that girls should be encouraged to “rock what they’ve got”.
She speaks openly about how today’s body-conscious society has made it hard to develop a healthy body image and how important it is for women to celebrate who they truly are.
Schwarzenegger became interested in how to prevalent the issue of body image is for girls after she interned for Dove’s “Campaign For Real Beauty” when she was 18.
Since then, Schwarzenegger has dedicated most of her work to inspire young girls to recognize their self-worth.
She shares stories and tips to break the cycle of an unhealthy body image on several websites and blogs.
