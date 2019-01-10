Entertainment

Why Lady Gaga is working to take an R. Kelly song off iTunes

Lady Gaga apologizes for working with R. Kelly and promises to remove 'Do What U Want' from streaming services.
By Anna Härstedt
Published : January 10, 2019

Getty Images

Lady Gaga has apologized for working with R. Kelly and plans to remove their single from iTunes and other streaming platforms.

After a growing pressure to speak out for recording the song "Do What U Want" together with R. Kelly in 2013, Lady Gaga issued an emotional statement.

Related Articles

In the statement, Lady Gaga explains why she made the song and that she believes all women that spoke out in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Why Lady Gaga wants to remove her song with R. Kelly on iTunes

Lady Gaga

 

Lady Gaga announced the apology Thursday, saying that she intends to remove the song from streaming services like iTunes.

"I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner," Gaga wrote in the statement.

"I stand behind these women 1,000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," she continues. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible."

Gaga explains that the song, whose chorus lines runs "you can’t have my heart and you won’t use my mind but do what you want with my body," was intended to be provocative.

She also describes how wrong her thinking was at the time and that it was her "post-traumatic" state that made her work with R. Kelly.

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Gaga explains.

Lady Gaga ended her apology by stating that she intends on removing the song from iTunes and other streaming platforms.

What is Surviving R. Kelly about?

Lady Gaga

Surviving R. Kelly is a Lifetime documentary created by the filmmaker dream hampton.

In the six-part documentary series, dozens of abuse survivors and members of the singer’s inner circle are accusing the R&B star of sexual, mental and physical abuse.

With over 50 interviews, the documentary shines lights on the R&B star whose history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls has, until recently, been largely ignored by mainstream media.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and released a single last year where he sang "I’m so falsely accused."

The police have started an investigation and yesterday it was reported that new abuse investigations were being launched by prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta.

Celebrities responding to Surviving R. Kelly

The documentary has spurred a lot of reactions and arrived during the wake of the #MeToo movement. Many people have shown their support to the survivors from the documentary on social media and more celebrities are beginning to speak out against the artist.

Here are the celebrities that have reacted to Surviving R.Kelly:

Chance the rapper

John Legend

Ne-Yo

Jada Pinkett Smith

Leslie Jones

Chrissy Teigen

6lack

 

JoJo

 

Meek Mill

Omarion

Kerry Washington

Yvette Nicole Brown

Cara Delevingne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Tags:
Lady GagaR. Kelly
 
Latest From ...
 
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries