Why Lady Gaga is working to take an R. Kelly song off iTunes

Lady Gaga has apologized for working with R. Kelly and plans to remove their single from iTunes and other streaming platforms.

After a growing pressure to speak out for recording the song "Do What U Want" together with R. Kelly in 2013, Lady Gaga issued an emotional statement.

In the statement, Lady Gaga explains why she made the song and that she believes all women that spoke out in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Why Lady Gaga wants to remove her song with R. Kelly on iTunes

Lady Gaga announced the apology Thursday, saying that she intends to remove the song from streaming services like iTunes.

"I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner," Gaga wrote in the statement.

"I stand behind these women 1,000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," she continues. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible."

Gaga explains that the song, whose chorus lines runs "you can’t have my heart and you won’t use my mind but do what you want with my body," was intended to be provocative.

She also describes how wrong her thinking was at the time and that it was her "post-traumatic" state that made her work with R. Kelly.

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Gaga explains.

Lady Gaga ended her apology by stating that she intends on removing the song from iTunes and other streaming platforms.

What is Surviving R. Kelly about?

Surviving R. Kelly is a Lifetime documentary created by the filmmaker dream hampton.

In the six-part documentary series, dozens of abuse survivors and members of the singer’s inner circle are accusing the R&B star of sexual, mental and physical abuse.

With over 50 interviews, the documentary shines lights on the R&B star whose history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls has, until recently, been largely ignored by mainstream media.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and released a single last year where he sang "I’m so falsely accused."

The police have started an investigation and yesterday it was reported that new abuse investigations were being launched by prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta.

Celebrities responding to Surviving R. Kelly

The documentary has spurred a lot of reactions and arrived during the wake of the #MeToo movement. Many people have shown their support to the survivors from the documentary on social media and more celebrities are beginning to speak out against the artist.

Here are the celebrities that have reacted to Surviving R.Kelly:

Chance the rapper

John Legend

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Ne-Yo

Jada Pinkett Smith

Leslie Jones

Man after seeing the surviving R Kelly if I had a daughter I would never post her pic. She can’t go outside nothing lol. My dad was so strict we couldn’t spend night at no body house. He did not play. My heart goes out to those girls cause the grown ups supposed to know better. — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 7, 2019

Chrissy Teigen

I just finished it as well. Proud of john but so in awe of the strength and courage of the women involved, who survived and told their stories. I wish I could be as eloquent as John but - fuck R Kelly. #MuteRKelly https://t.co/629MAyo70z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

6lack

this surviving r kelly series really has me pissed to start the new year. get this man tf outta here. please. he beyond trash. — bear (@6LACK) January 6, 2019

JoJo

To know that many men I’ve known throughout my career (women too, no doubt, but overwhelmingly more men 🤷‍♀️) worked so closely with R. Kelly and KNEW and in some cases SAW the abuse going on + told stories about this stuff in studio sessions like it was funny... — JoJo. (@iamjojo) January 5, 2019

... and nobody came forward? seems like many continued 2make money off of him and stick around, thus condoning his disgusting predatory ways. Were they sticking around for more “ridiculous Robert Kelly stories” they could tell in private studio sessions later down the line? — JoJo. (@iamjojo) January 5, 2019

Meek Mill

I’m not feeling R after watching that .... it’s so much filthy shit going on in this industry nobody will ever really speak on the wild shit because most of them could have docs like this or even worst done about them! https://t.co/4tJxRHvLbQ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 5, 2019

Omarion

It’s important first to ACKNOWLEDGE that this has been an ugly truth in our industry for years and as opposed to dismissing it’s existence | its time to discuss it. EVERYONE has to be RESPONSIBLE. Many have bared witness to the unthinkable and yet have remained silent. — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019

Kerry Washington

Yvette Nicole Brown

3 things:



I have not listened to a #RKelly song since the tape of him violating the young girl first surfaced.



I watched #SurvivingRKelly out of respect for the survivors.



I am sick & saddened to realize that so many folks still support that monster & his music. #MuteRKelly — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2019

Cara Delevingne