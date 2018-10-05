The popular holiday movie directed by Henry Selick, and produced and conceived by Tim Burton was an instant hit when it came out in 1993. It is a unique film; audiences love to watch it around Halloween and even Christmas time. The versatility of the movie and the superb animation, production, singing and acting make this film an immediate fan favorite. But is the Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

What is the Nightmare Before Christmas about?

It's the classic tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and his mission to turn his home and the residents more jolly after stumbling upon Christmas Town. Jack decides that Halloween town will be taking over the responsibility of Christmas this year and gives everyone yule-tide jobs including singing carols, making presents, and building a sleigh to be pulled by skeletal reindeer. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin King gives the important task of abducting Santa Claus to the mischevious trio Lock, Shock and Barrel. Jack urges the trio to keep Santa safe and just to bring him back to his tower. However, the plan goes awry when the children deliver Santa to a gambling-addicted bogeyman named Oogie Boogie. Jack, along with his love interest Sally and the rest of the town must figure out a way to save Santa and Chrismas before its too late.

Is the Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the Nightmare Before Christmas is not on Netflix. But it will be playing on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween on multiple nights and days before the 31st of the month. If you don't have access to cable, there are still plenty of other ways to watch the popular film.

Even though you are unable to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix, you can stream Jack and all of his pals on Hulu, Youtube, iTunes, GooglePlay, DisneyMovies, Vudu and Amazon Prime.