All the ways to watch Mean Girls online this October 3

The scene is a classic: Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) tells the audience that she and dreamboat Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) have finally, finally exchanged words like normal human beings. "On October 3rd he asked me what day it was," her voiceover states proudly. "It's October 3rd," she proceeds to say with a smile when Samuels turns to her in math class. Thus, Mean Girls Day was born.

Bennett told Entertainment Tonight late last month that he equates his famous role of Aaron Samuels to being the Times Square ball on New Years Eve, "because once a year the whole world turns to the ball to watch it shine and glitter and fall down. And once a year, on October 3rd, everyone turns to me and is like, 'What day is it? What day is it? Ask us what day it is!'"

The Las Vegas shooting took 58 lives just before Mean Girls Day 2017. Knowing that fans celebrate Mean Girls Day every October 3, the film's cast started a GoFundMe page to help victims, and they asked people to donate $3 apiece to reach their goal of $300,000.

"In honor of Mean Girls Day, we’re asking each of you — the groolest fans out there — to help," Bennett, Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and others said in a video last year.

This Mean Girls Day, ready your social feeds to keep tabs on any causes cast members might raise money for. As it turns out, October is National Bullying Prevention Month — which seems quite appropriate given the fact that the Plastics run North Shore High School through fear and intimidation. If we had a say, we'd suggest you donate to organizations like Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation or Pacer.org.

To commemorate Mean Girls Day 2018, you could also buy Bennett’s Mean Girls cookbook that just hit shelves nationwide. (Try the Fetch-uccine Alfredo.)

You could check out the Mean Girls musical on Broadway, adapted by Tiny Fey (Ms. Norbury). Or, you could watch the film in all its quotable glory.

How to watch Mean Girls online in honor of Mean Girls Day

If you still own a DVD player (or computer that can play DVDs) and have the 2004 hit comedy on hand, go ahead and watch Mean Girls to your heart’s content.

For the rest of you, viewing the film online isn’t difficult.

Netflix dropped Mean Girls from its movie library in January 2018 — but you can rent it on YouTube and Google Play for $2.99. It’s also available through Paramount Movies.

For $3.99, you can watch Mean Girls on Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft, Fandango Now or Amazon Prime Video.

DIRECTV members can stream the movie online as well.

This Mean Girls Day is particularly monumental because it falls on a Wednesday. All the more reason to dress in pink and get your favorite one-liners ready. You go, Glen Coco.