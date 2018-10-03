How involved were Marvel and Kevin Feige involved in ‘Venom’? Here’s what director Ruben Fleischer told us

The fact that Venom has been given his own solo movie immediately started to make movie and comic book fans wonder, ‘When will he crossover with Spider-Man?’

There’s a very good reason for that, too as Spider-Man and Venom have a long and storied history together.

It’s not as though Spider-Man can’t exist without Venom, though. As the character of Peter Parker has now appeared in a total of eight movies, six of which he has led, and Venom has only appeared briefly in one of those, 2007’s “Spider-Man 3.”

Even then “Spider-Man 3” didn’t really get the best out of the beloved character, as it was widely admonished by critics for having too many villains, and there just wasn’t room for Topher Grace to do justice to the alien symbiotic, who merges with journalist Eddie Brock for his survival.

But fans have long dreamt that Spider-Man and Venom would pair up together on screen again.

So when it was announced that Tom Hardy would be leading the way in “Venom,” comic book fans expected the foundations to be laid for the emergence of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future.

If that was to happen then “Venom’s” director Ruben Fleischer would have needed to have been in contact with Kevin Feige, the president Marvel Studios who has produced all 20 of the installments to their hugely successful and ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I recently had the chance to speak to Fleischer about “Venom,” during which time I asked whether or not he had any contact with Kevin Feige or Marvel during the writing, shooting or editing of the film.

“No. Not in any way,” was Fleischer’s response.

However he did leave the door ajar for future collaboration, because when it comes to Spider-Man and Venom’s future he insisted, “I hope that at some point they will be able to crossover. But for us the entire process was self-contained.”

“Venom” is in cinemas on October 5.