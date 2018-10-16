My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope creator Grag Garcia took us to the seedy underbelly of the hospitality industry with the first season of his outlandish anthology comedy The Guest Book on TBS. The series followed the employees and guests of a rental cottage resort in a small mountain town known as Mount Trace. The show followed the different story lines of the guests who checked in to the resort and the wild events that they documented in the pages of the guest book. The show will be returning to TBS this month for a whole new town, a new cast of characters, and what are surely to be some insanely bizzarre stories. Here is everything we know about The Guest Book Season 2.

What will The Guest Book Season 2 be about?

The story of the Guest Book season 2 will still follow the lives of two characters from the first season: Vivan, the bikini bar owner played by Carly Jibson, and Eddie Steeples, who played Eddie. The two will be leaving Mount Trace behind in order to start their lives over in the the beach resort town of Mabel Beach and stay in the oceanside resort The Bare Feet Retreat. While they stay, they will be hosted by the resort staff Bodhi, Nikki and Tommy. These new series regulars will be played by American Vandal's Jimmy Tatro, Orange Is The New Black's Kimiko Glenn, and Fargo's Dan Beirne — respectively.

The Guest Book season 2 cast

Pete Davidson in The guest Book Season 2. Photo: Tyler Golden/TBS

Fans of the first season know, that the fun of the Guest Book is the guest stars that pop up to deliver the outlandish plotlines week to week. While last season had great guest star moments from such actors as Jenna Fischer and Henry Zebrowski, The Guest Book season 2 is upping the ante a little bit. Some of the guests who will be writing thwir stories in the Bare Feet Retreat's guest book will be Pete "Yes, that Pete Davidson" Davidson, Will Arnett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Matt Walsh, Lisa Rinna, Martha Plimpton, Nat Faxon, Michael Rapaport, Steve Zissis, Allison Tolman, Oliver Hudson, Sufe Bradshaw, Nadine Velazquez, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Adhir Kalyan, Joey “Coco” Diaz, Matthew Moy, Michael Cassidy, Kether Donohue, Lexi Ainsworth and Jon Bass.

Some of the familiar faces from the first season will be onhand as well with Garret Dillahunt, Kellie Martin, Aloma Wright, Charlie Robinson, Lou Wilson and Tipper Newton all reprising their original roles.

The Guest Book season 2 release date

The Guest Book season 2 premiere is set for Tuesday, Oct. 23, with two new episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on TBS.

The Guest Book season 2 trailer