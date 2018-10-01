NBC's beloved comedy is back for another season. Season 3 left on some cliffhangers and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the hilarious chronicle of superstore employees and what they go through on a daily basis. Here is everything you need to know about Superstore season 4.

Superstore season 4 plot

The Superstore season 3 finale was full of big storylines. Jonah and Amy assembled their fellow employees to rally against the CEO of the company in a televised town hall meeting. The plan was to hijack the Q&A portion of the event and ask about the recent firing of an employee as a direct reaction of a widely accepted age discrimination policy. A second camera was set up to be in place during the Q & A in case the company shut them down. However, that never happened and instead, the camera caught Amy and Jonah in a compromising position. To throw another storyline in the mix Amy found out that she was expecting. So what can be expected for season 4? Series creator Justin Spitzer talked about what fans could possibly expect out of season 4. "I wouldn’t be surprised if we do some sort of time jump — but if we do, I would be surprised if we jumped past the point where she has the baby. I certainly want to see Dina having [Glenn’s] baby, and they’re pretty close to each other. So I think it’s going to be fun to see both of them very visibly pregnant at the same time. Obviously, we’ll have to use [prosthetic] bellies for both."

Superstore season 4 cast

Many cast favorites will be back including America Ferrera, Ben Feldmen, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Mark Mckinney, Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos. The jury is still out if Kelly Stables will reprise her role as Jonah's ex-girlfriend "We love the actress, and think the character is very funny. We’ll have to talk about this character and what her function [is] once she’s not dating Jonah. She might stick around," said Spitzer. One new addition was reported to be happening soon, Eden Sher from The Middle is joining the cast for season 4.

Superstore season 4 release date

The comedy is set to return Thursday, October 4th at 8 P.M. The fourth season will consist of 22 episodes.

Superstore season 4 trailer

How to watch the Superstore season 4 premiere

NBC will be airing the premiere but you can also stream Superstore after it streams on Hulu, Youtube, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play and iTunes.